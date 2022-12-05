Lawrence "Black" Ardoin, Creole music patriarch, has died

Services will be held Saturday for Lawrence "Black" Ardoin, patriarch of a prominent Creole and Zydeco music family.

KPLC reports that visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Christan World Church at 2001 E Gauthier Rd. in Lake Charles.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at the same location beginning at 4 p.m.

Ardoin, son of Alphonse "Bois Sec" Ardoin, was a noted musician and promoter, as well as the father of musicians Chris Ardoin and Sean Ardoin.

His passing was announced by many connected to the music business, as well as his family.

