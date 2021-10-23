Law enforcement agencies hosting Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Several parishes are hosting drug take back days and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana residents to participate in the numerous events occurring around the State.

The complete list of DEA events with full addresses and partnering law enforcement agencies may be found at takebackday.dea.gov.

A few take back locations which will be open in 2:00 pm today are below:

LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX

SCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

BRIAN SCHELISNGER STATE FARM

CHURCH POINT POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHURCH POINT POLICE DEPT.

ARNAUDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

COURTNEY'S THRIFTWAY PHARMACY

ST MARTIN PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ST. MARTIN PARISH PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Attorney General Landry has also partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators to place nearly 80 permanent prescription drug drop boxes at law enforcement offices across 50 parishes in our State. If you are unable to attend an event on Saturday, Attorney General Landry encourages you to use one of those at your earliest convenience.

The current list of those permanent drop boxes in our State may be found at EndTheEpidemicLA.org.

