LARC to hire staff members during October job fair

LARC will hire new staff members during a job fair next month.

The organization's Residential and Community Supports and Services Department is looking for staff to work with its individuals either in a group home setting or the individual's own home.

The job fair will be held on October 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Acadian Village in Lafayette.

You must be at least 21 years old, able to pass a criminal background check, and have clear/clean driver's license. Be prepared to complete an application and a possible interview with the directors.

For more information, call 337-984-6110.

