Lane closures on US 167 set for today

ACADIANA, La. — Beginning today, US 167 will experience intermittent lane closures to allow for construction, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The northbound section of US 167 from Maurice to Aqueduct Drive will have intermittent lane closures Tuesday, September 5 through Wednesday, September 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The southbound section of US 167 from Touchet Road to Maurice will have intermittent lane closures between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5 through Wednesday, September 6, weather permitting.

These closures are necessary for asphalt operations, officials say.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction for oversized loads passing through the work zone. through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may experience delays.

DOTD would like to remind motorists to drive cautiously through the work zone and be alert for work crews and their equipment.