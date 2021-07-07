Lafayette woman arrested on felony theft charge

ST. MARTINVILLE, La - Reports of unauthorized credit card charges led the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to a identify a suspect.

St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux announces that on June 20, 2021, deputies received a report from a resident regarding several unauthorized credit card charges.

At the culmination of the investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for an arrest.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, Madelyn Paige Matt, 33, of Lafayette was arrested and charged with LA. R.S. 14:67-Theft-(Felony).

Following her arrest, Matt was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charge and her bond was set at $7,500.00.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office encourage residents to regularly review their bank and credit card statements so that they can detect any unauthorized charges in a timely manner.

Should residents discover any discrepancies, St. Martin Sheriff's Office asks to please report it immediately to the banking institution or credit card agency, along with their local law enforcement agency.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel