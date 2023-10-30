ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd announces tour stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring their co-headlining tour “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” to the Cajundome in Lafayette on Friday, April 19, 2024, with special guest Black Stone Cherry.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 3 at 10 A.M. at the Cajundome Box Office and cajundome.com. Artist Presale goes live online only on Tuesday, October 31, at 10

A.M.

Visit cajundome.com for all event information, including the VIP Club access and private suite rental.

