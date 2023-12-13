Youngsville Police create safe exchange zone

The Youngsville Police Department has set up a Safe Exchange Zone to help folks who are buying and selling things online, and also for families to make custodial exchanges.

The zone for exchanges is located behind the Youngsville Police Department main office located at 311 Lafayette Street, says Chief Cody Louviere.

"There is a sign located between 2 parking spots marking the zone. While there will not be an officer present at all times however, the zone is under 24 hour video surveillance for your safety. The address to the location is also listed on the signage in case it is needed while you are conducting your transaction," a release states.

YPD urges citizens to always follow the following safety precautions when buying selling from online persons:

· Conduct business during daylight hours

· Always have your cell phone handy

· Bring a friend or family member with you

· Let someone else know where you will be

· Remember if someone refuses to meet in an area such as this, you should reconsider the transaction

Anyone with questions about this please call the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931 or in case of emergency dial 911.