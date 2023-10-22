Victim in critical condition following shooting on Kettle Drive

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Kettle Drive around 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

When officer’s arrival they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are still gathering information and updates will be provided as more information is received.

Lafayette Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

