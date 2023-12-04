Victim identified in overnight shooting on Tenth Street in Lafayette

Lafayette Police have identified the victim who was killed in an overnight shooting.

On December 2, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 block of Tenth Street after receiving reports of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived on the scene, one victim was found at a residence in the area.

Officers began providing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as 47-year-old Fredrika Stevens, was transported to a local hospital, and died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, in addition to Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.