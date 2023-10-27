UPDATE: No change in condition of victim in attempted murder-suicide

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say there's no change in the condition of the victim of an attempted murder-suicide.

Earlier this week, police say 63-year-old Jeffery Efaw shot his 60-year-old ex-girlfriend in her residence before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 5:55 a.m. on Monday, October 23, Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Woodrow Street in reference to a burglary in progress. When officers arrived they observed that forced entry into the residence was made.

Once inside the residence, they located an unresponsive male and female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and as of Friday remains in critical condition. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim had a current temporary restraining order on the suspect from a prior domestic incident.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse and needs help getting out of the environment to contact the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or you can contact the local Family Justice Center at 337-210-5986 for assistance.

