UPDATE: 16-year-old wounded on Evelyn Drive has died

A 16-year-old boy wounded in a shooting earlier this month on Evelyn Drive has died, police say.

Police identified the victim as Gannon Probst, 16.

Two juveniles already are under arrest in the case; their charges now have been upgraded to first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.

One juvenile was arrested the day after the shooting and was booked with principal to attempted first-degree murder. Four days later, a second juvenile was booked with attempted first degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Those attempted murder charges are now murder charges, police say. Both of them were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Lafayette Police say the incident is still under investigation and they'll release more details later.

They are asking that anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.