UL Lafayette’s Fall 2023 Commencement ceremonies set for Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Fall 2023 graduates will be celebrated during Commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges. Four ceremonies will be held on Friday and four ceremonies will be held on Saturday. Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, Dec. 15

Cajundome

9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

1 p.m. – College of Engineering

Cajundome Convention Center



9 a.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

1 p.m. – College of the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 16

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

1 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center



9 a.m. – University College

1 p.m. – College of Education & Human Development

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be in place. Attendees can carry one clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag, or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Fall 2023 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of seven academic colleges. Ceremonies for one, University College, will be livestreamed on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] for more information, or to access the #RaginGrads photo wall, gifs and stickers [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net], and desktop and phone wallpapers [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. Students and parents with questions can email graduation@louisiana.edu.