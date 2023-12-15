UL Lafayette to confer 1,126 degrees during Fall 2023 Commencement

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is celebrating its Fall 2023 graduates during Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday. A total of 1,126 degrees will be conferred.
Individual Commencement ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges are being held at the Cajundome and Convention Center.
The University will confer 804 bachelor’s degrees. It will also award 292 master’s degrees, 28 doctoral degrees and two graduate certificates.
As a whole, graduates are from 51 Louisiana parishes, 28 states and 31 international countries.
Dana Wallis is UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. She earned a master’s degree in nursing to become a family nurse practitioner from the College of Nursing & Health Sciences. Camryn Adamson is the University’s Outstanding Graduate [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the College of Engineering.
Ten undergraduates earned summa cum laude honors for achieving perfect 4.0 GPAs. Members of the exemplary group, listed by college, are:
B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- Carley G. Bengtson, finance
- Luke Camel, management
- Brittany Choate, marketing
College of Education & Human Development
- Kelli Frith, kinesiology
College of Liberal Arts
- Wyatt Coyle Beachy, modern languages
- Sophia L. Daly, sociology
- Kirsi Sinclair Michael, psychology
- Sarah West, psychology
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
- Zachary Beau Phillips, biology
University College
- Vivian Barrilleaux, general studies
View a list of Fall 2023 graduates. Learn more about Fall 2023 Commencement.
------------------------------------------------------------
