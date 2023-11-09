Two shot, one dead following shooting in Carencro Park

CARENCRO, La. — A shooting in Carencro Park has left one person dead and one critically injured.

It happened around 2pm on Thursday, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

One person is in police custody for the shooting.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel