Two more arrested in connection with New Iberia homicide

Two additional people have been booked in connection with the October 1 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead, New Iberia Police say.

The shooting happened at a store in the 1400 block of Iberia Street at around 10 p.m. The victim was inside the store when a car drove up, and one of the people in the car got out and began to steal the victim's car, police said. When the victim came out to confront them, police allege one of the would-be thieves shot him. He died in the store.

The victim's vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away, and within a couple of days the shooter was identified as a juvenile, who was arrested and booked with First-Degree Murder, three counts Attempted First Degree Murder, and other underlying charges.

Now, two adults have been booked in the slaying.

Aiden Duncan, 20, of Baldwin was booked with First Degree Murder, three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice.

Natalia Guaraggi, 20, of Hammond was booked with Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder, and three counts of Accessory after the Fact to Attempted First Degree Murder.

"The New Iberia Police Department will remain committed and continue to work diligently, seeking closure and justice for the families of victims who lost their life to senseless acts of violence," a release from NIPD states. "Any person being involved in such acts, or any person who purposely misleads the investigation and falsely accuses an individual of a crime will be charged accordingly."

Police say "citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application."