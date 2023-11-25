Watch Now
Two in critical condition after box truck crash in Scott

Scott Fire Department
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Two people are in critical condition following a major vehicle accident on Friday, 11/24/2023.
The Scott Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Andres Road just after 6:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a commercial box truck lodged between two trees after leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
The passenger was ejected from the box truck while the driver remained trapped in the cab.

Firefighters also noticed the vehicle was leaking diesel fuel and requested assistance from the Lafayette Fire Department's Hazmat and Rescue Unit.
Crews on the scene deployed a handline to protect the victim while firefighters began to remove the victim from the box truck cab.
Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

