The Christmas Concert, ASO's longest-running tradition, takes the stage

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Christmas Concert, featuring Marc Broussard, will be presented by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Kean Miller, on Thursday, December 14 at 7 pm in the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

One of Acadiana's many beloved holiday celebrations, this annual concert is the Symphony's longest running tradition. For more than 25 years, the Symphony has partnered with local musicians from all over Acadiana to offer audiences a holiday music experience that includes just the right blend of classical and popular melodies.

More than 100 musicians, including the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Lafayette High School Chorus, will take the stage for this year's performance, officials say.

This concert also marks Marc Broussard's third appearance with the ASO. According to Alicia Zeringue, the ASO Director of Strategic Communications, he previously performed with the Symphony for the 2015 Christmas Concert, and narrated the musical version of Peter and the Wolf in 2021.

Marc is a Lafayette native "with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms," Zeringue said. Marc's father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist with "The Boogie Kings," nurtured his musical gifts at an early age. Lafayette's vibrant music scene also gave Marc the opportunity to consistently practice his craft from childhood through early adulthood, the Strategic Communications Director explained.

Dana Baker, the ASO Executive Director, said, “This year’s Christmas concert will be a musical feast for the senses! We have a phenomenal program planned that embodies the sights and sounds of the holidays in Acadiana, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome our friend Marc Broussard back to the stage with us.”

She continued, “I always look forward to this concert, because it showcases such a wide range of talent from our community, with musicians spanning ages 14 to 75. And I especially love witnessing the pride and confidence among our Youth Orchestra students, as they perform side-by-side with seasoned, professional musicians, on the big stage at the Heymann.”

The Christmas Concert is part of the ASO's Season 39 Reflections - a sentimental look back at where we've been as individuals and as a community, according to the Symphony. Reflecting on past experiences can provide wisdom, strength, and resolve that prepares us for the present and propels us into the future.

Tickets are on sale now at acadianasymphony.org/concerts.