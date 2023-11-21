StoryCorps’ mobile recording booth returns to Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — After 16 years, StoryCorps’ mobile recording booth is returning to Acadiana.

The StoryCorps oral history project, in partnership with KRVS Public Media, will begin recording sessions in Lafayette on Wednesday, November 29.

The project, part of the largest public oral history effort ever archived at the Library of Congress, allows people to sign up in pairs for conversations on any topic they choose.

People can sign up now at this link to make reservations to record at the booth, which will be set up in front of Maison Freetown, located at 800 East Vermilion Street, beginning November 29. That day, KRVS, Maison Freetown and StoryCorps will host an open house from 11:30 am to 2 pm. The event will allow visitors to meet the project's Mobile Tour staff, ask questions and tour StoryCorps' 26-foot Airstream trailer equipped with a recording booth.

The Airstream will be available for recording through Thursday, December 21.