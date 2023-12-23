Stockings schedule for January - the fish kind, not the Christmas kind

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Get Out & Fish! Program plan to stock 17 ponds with rainbow trout next month.

All 17 of the department's Get Out & Fish! ponds are slated to get the fish during the month of January.

Here's the schedule:

On January 9, the plan is to stock ponds in Minden, Vidalia, Pineville, West Monroe, Ruston and Grambling.

On January 11, the plan is to stock these ponds:

Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma

Girard Park in Lafayette

Southside Regional Park in Youngsville

I-10 Park in Jennings

Purple Heart Memorial in Ragley

Parc Natchitoches in Natchitoches

On January 16, the plan is to stock ponds in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Hammond, Walker and Franklinton.

If you want some information on how to catch these fish, go to the LDWF webpage about them here.

"We suggest fishing for rainbow trout with a light line and small hook. You might try a small spinner lure or rooster tail. Many people have luck with power bait as well. You can catch rainbow trout with both live and dead bait," the website states.

You can also click here: https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events to register for one of the department's Beginner Rainbow Trout Fishing Courses.