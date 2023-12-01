St. Martinville man accused of trying to hire a hit man

A St. Martinville man has been booked in Lafayette, accused of trying to hire someone to kill his family member.

Jeremy Broussard, 48, was booked with solicitation for murder, records at the Lafayette jail show. He remains in the jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, records show.

Youngsville Police Chief Cody D. Louviere said the investigation began in late November, when YPD got a call alleging that Broussard had tried to hire someone to commit the murder of a member of his family.

"My officers did an outstanding investigation and were able to secure an arrest warrant for the suspect for those charges," Louviere said.

They found Broussard in Rapides Parish, and he was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service , the chief said.