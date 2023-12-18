Second Harvest partners with AT&T to host “Food from the Heart” distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank and AT&T are joining forces to help families in Acadiana who are struggling to put food on the table during the holiday season. The "Food from the Heart" Holiday Food Distribution event is taking place on December 20th, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Center, and will provide families with essential holiday food items and other staples they need to make a hearty holiday meal.

“AT AT&T, we believe connecting changes everything – being able to connect to the Lafayette community with the partnership of Second Harvest Food Bank means so much to us,” said Titus Lewis, Director of Sales – AT&T Gulf States. “We are so proud to help host ‘Food from the Heart’ and bring some holiday cheer to families.”

Higher prices at the grocery store and economic pressures have left many families struggling to put food on the table, particularly at a time when the prices of food, housing, and various basic needs have skyrocketed. However, Second Harvest’s long-term efforts aim to ensure that families throughout Acadiana have access to food assistance year-round.

“Our staff and volunteers are committed to distributing food to families in need every day, especially during the holiday season, when the need is most pressing,” said Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank. “We are grateful for our partner, AT&T, and for the volunteers who are dedicating their resources and time to make this food distribution possible.”

The holiday food distribution is a drive-through event on a first-come, first-served basis that will help about 400 families striving to maintain stability to put food on the table. Food items to be given away include turkey, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce. Staff and volunteers of Second Harvest and AT&T will distribute food items as vehicles “drive-through" at the Martin Luther King Center, located at 309 Cora St, Lafayette, LA 70501. To ensure a seamless distribution experience, the Lafayette Sherriff’s Department will provide officers who will be present to help direct traffic and distribute food to attendees.

Through its network of community partners, disaster response agencies, and direct food distributions, Second Harvest has provided more than 35 million pounds of food across Acadiana.

"Again, we are tremendously grateful for our partner, AT&T. They understand the gift of time and the importance of extra resources to make a significant difference in the lives of those who are struggling to get by in our community," added Scelfo.

The “Food from the Heart” holiday food distribution is just one of the many ways in which Second Harvest is working tirelessly to ensure that families have access to food options all year long.

To join us in the fight to end hunger, please visit www.no-hunger.org [no-hunger.org]. Follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/2ndHarvestGNOA [twitter.com]; fan us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA [facebook.com] or Instagram at @2ndHarvestGNOA.