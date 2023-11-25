Scott Fire Department investigating house fire, injury

On Saturday, 11/25/2023, at 10:23 a.m., the Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 400 block of Stanwell Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire emitting from the home's roof.

As crews entered the structure to bring the fire under control, the structure began to collapse due to high winds, causing the fire to spread rapidly and deterring the structure.

Firefighters exited the home and began a defensive attack outside the structure.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. All were able to escape. One occupant was transported to a local hospital by a family member for treatment of minor burns received while exiting.

An investigation revealed a vehicle fire in the garage started the blaze that spread to the home's attic.

The home and its contents were a complete loss.

A neighboring home also received minor damage because of the fire.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Duson and Lafayette responded to assist.

