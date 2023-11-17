Saturday is final pick-up for blue trash and recycling carts

Saturday is the last day that the blue trash and recycling carts will be picked up in Lafayette.

The final day crews will be out collecting the blue garbage and recycling carts, owned by former waste management provider Republic Services will be Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Residents should leave blue carts at the curb and place empty carts upside down or on their side to distinguish between those that are empty and full. So far, crews have removed 100,000 carts.

Residents still in possession of blue carts after Saturday’s pickup must call 311 to make arrangements to have their carts removed.