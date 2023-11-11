Residents and puppy escape; pet bird dies in apartment fire

A resident was injured and a pet bird died in an apartment fire late Friday.

Scott Fire Department officials say they were called to the 100 block of Basin Street around 11:25 p.m. Friday, to a fire at an apartment in the Ile des Cannes complex.

They found thick black smoke coming from a second story apartment, and a resident who had burns on her legs. Firefighters got into the apartment to look for more residents, and found a puppy, which they rescued.

They found the bedroom on fire, and brought the fire under control.

Three other people were able to escape the fire without injury, but a pet bird died.

The investigation revealed the fire was an accident, started by an unattended candle in the bedroom.

That room sustained major fire damage, and the rest of the apartment had moderate heat and smoke damage. Three more units in the fourplex had minor smoke damage.

No firefighters were injured because of the incident. The burn victim was treated at the scene and expected to make a full recovery. Units from Judice and Lafayette responded to help.

