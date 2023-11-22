Lafayette Police Department's Safe Exchange site open during holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the holidays approach, it is important to remember that online, person-to-person sales are an easy way for sellers to make holiday money and for buyers to get a deal. However, meeting a stranger to complete the transaction can put both parties in a dangerous situation.

The Lafayette Police Department's Safe Exchange site at the Lafayette Police Department is the safest place to conduct exchanges.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the location is secured with cameras that capture the transaction and vehicle.

The Safe Exchange site can be found in the parking lot across the street from the police station, located at 900 East University Avenue.

Upon arrival, citizens should call the number on the sign and an officer will monitor the transaction via a live video feed, authorities say.

The location is also used for court-ordered and non-court-ordered child custody exchanges, providing a neutral and less stressful location to transfer belongings and release children to the other parent without having to go inside the department.