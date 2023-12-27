Registration for Scott Mardi Gras now open

The Scott Business Association has opened registration for the 2024 Scott Mardi Gras Parade.

Anyone who wants to enter a float can find the instructions on the group's website here: www.scottsba.org.

Reining over this year's festivities will be King Alexander XXVII Purvis Morrison, Queen Olivia XXVII Mary Morrison, Parade Marshal Dana Cormier, and Miss Scott Ollivia Sonnier and Junior Miss Scott Cecelia Roberts.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11am.

The route will be the same as previous years starting on Apollo Rd (north of the railroad tracks) to I-10 South Frontage, Park West, St. Mary, and Delhomme Ave. Roads surrounding the parade route will close at 9:30am.

The annual flag raising will take place in front of Scott City Hall on Friday, January 5, 2024, at noon. All are invited to attend.