Rapides authorities seeking other victims of Lafayette contractor

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lafayette-based contractor earlier this month, and they want to know if there might be other victims out there.

Back in September, someone reported that Starr Builders of Lafayette, which is run by Casey Henry Valentine, had taken funds from a construction loan but hadn't completed the work.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Valentine, 46, of Lafayette, and booked him with residential contractor fraud of less than $25,000. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and if anyone else has been a victim of Valentine or Starr Builders, they are asked to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727.