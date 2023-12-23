Women arrested at protest acquitted

Two women arrested in Lafayette in 2022 for protesting Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's stand against abortion have been found not guilty of being too loud, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Sarah Credeur, 21, and Amanda Anderson, 38, were found not guilty Thursday by Lafayette City Court Judge Jules Edwards, The Advocate reports here.

“These arrests were clear retaliation against women for expressing dissent at a high-profile event,” said Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann. “The First Amendment doesn’t allow police to round up dissenting voices and physically arrest them for completely nonviolent behavior because they are embarrassing or inconvenient.”

