Professional Career Reception scheduled for November 29

The thirteenth annual Professional Career Reception is scheduled on Wednesday, November 29, 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1521W. Pinhook. The event is hosted by Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, One Acadiana, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a variety of companies that are currently hiring for openings in management, sales, finance, technology, software development, customer service, media, manufacturing and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and to dress professionally.

“The career reception provides an intimate atmosphere for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions. This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals and recent graduates to meet with local hiring managers in a small-scale recruitment event,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development.

There is limited space available for companies to participate in the event. Contact Ryan LaGrange at ryanl@lafayette.org for information.

A current list of participating employers and preregistration information is available at ProfessionalCareerReception2023.eventbrite.com. For more information, job seekers may contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444.