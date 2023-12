LAFAYETTE, La. — A portion of St. John Street in Downtown Lafayette is set to close next week, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Authorities say the temporary road closure is necessary to allow for Lafayette Utilities System to perform infrastructure construction.

St. John Street, between Versailles Boulevard and West Vermilion Street, will be closed from December 12 through December 20.

Detours will be provided and local access will be maintained, officials report.