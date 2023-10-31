Police investigate shooting near North University and West Willow intersection

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of North University Avenue and West Willow Street.

Lafayette Police were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 am on October 31, 2023, according to Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Public Information Officer.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shots were fired into the victim's vehicle as it was traveling near that intersection. Prior to the arrival of officers, the victim was struck by gunfire and transported by private conveyance to a local hospital.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition, officials report.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.