PARC, New Orleans Pelicans partner for free youth basketball clinic in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) and the New Orleans Pelicans are partnering to bring a free youth basketball clinic to Lafayette. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Women's Basketball team will also be on hand to help off-court personnel run drills and games with Lafayette Parish youth during the event.

Just over a year ago, in October 2022, PARC and the Pelicans formed a partnership to bring the Jr. Pelicans League to Lafayette. This free clinic is one of the many benefits that has come from this affiliation with the NBA team.

The clinic will be held on Monday, November 20 at 5:30 pm in the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, located at 309 Cora Street, and is open to boys and girls ages 5-17.

Children attending the clinic will have the opportunity to register for the 2024 basketball season, which begins on January 6, 2024. The registration fee is $35 and the league is open to boys and girls ages 5-17.

Register online at https://basketball.exposureevents.com/212521/lafayette-parc-greater-lafayette-little-league or scan the QR code:

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Registration for the 2024 Jr. Pelicans season runs through December 8.

For additional information about the event or about the upcoming Jr. Pelicans season, contact:

Adrienne Guillory (337) 291-8393 aguillory@lafayettela.gov

Phillip Mason (337) 291-8127 pmason@lafayettela.gov

Scott Prather (337) 291-8368 jprather@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin (337) 291-8380 speloquin@lafayettela.gov