Only one application for LPSS superintendent received

Only the current interim superintendent applied for the permanent post with the Lafayette Parish School System.

The job was posted in the Daily Advertiser and in the Advocate's Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans editions from August 8 until August 20.

Francis Touchet Jr., a former coach and principal in Vermilion Parish who also worked for the state Department of Education and as Lafayette's Associate Superintendent, is the current interim superintendent and the only person to apply for the job.

If you want to read his resume, scroll down.

The School Board meets this evening with this item on the agenda: "Discussion and/or action concerning selection of Superintendent or, alternatively, discussion and/or action concerning interview schedule for Superintendent applicants and other Superintendent selection processes."

Here's Touchet's resume: