One person dead one arrested following a shooting on Dynasty Lane

St Landry Parish Sheriff's made an arrest following a fatal shooting that took place in the 200 block of Dynasty Lane in Opelousas.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, On November 17, 2023 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call at approximately 5:50 am regarding a shooting. Once patrol deputies arrived where a black female was located with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 34-year-old Laquanda Guillory dead.

During the investigation, deputies came into contact with Jacenta Lazare, who was also at the crime scene. It was learned that Lazare fired several shots at the victim. Detectives said Lazare was detained and a weapon was seized.

Jacenta Lazare was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked with second-degree murder.

This case is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

