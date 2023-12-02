Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

One person dead after early Saturday shooting

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 08:46:42-05

A woman is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday, Lafayette Police say.

Police were called to the 300 block of Tenth Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They found a woman in a home there, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police say.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.