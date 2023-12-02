One person dead after early Saturday shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday, Lafayette Police say.

Police were called to the 300 block of Tenth Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They found a woman in a home there, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police say.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.