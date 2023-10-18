One lane of I-10 closed for emergency repairs

One lane of Interstate 10 Westbound is closed Wednesday afternoon while emergency repairs are done, officials say.

Louisiana State Police announced the closure around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, asking motorists to avoid the area if they can because of the back-up.

We reached out to DOTD, who tell us the emergency lane closure was necessary so crews could re-do some work that was done Tuesday night.

Patch work was done on the overpass, but the asphalt didn't settle correctly and as motorists were driving over the overpass the asphalt was coming up, a spokesperson said.

The shut-down was necessary so crews could re-do the work, she said.

