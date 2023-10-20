One in critical condition after Friday shooting

One man is in critical condition today after a shooting just after midnight in Lafayette.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rick's Road just after midnight Friday morning. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Early Friday, investigators were on scene working this incident. A spokesperson said that, as more details are made available, an update will be sent out.

If anyone with information in regards to this incident please call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.