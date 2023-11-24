Need a sweetheart for the holidays?

Acadiana Animal Aid is slashing adoption fees tomorrow.

"Help us clear the shelter tomorrow! We are closed today but from 10am until 1pm on Saturday, November 25th, we will be offering a very special, limited time adoption promotion! Adoption fees will be WAIVED for adult pets and HALF OFF for puppies/kittens," a post from the agency says today.

"Right now all of our kennels are completely full and there are TONS more out there who desperately need our help. You can choose to save a life by opening up your heart and home and committing to lifelong companionship with a rescue pet," the post says.

"There are a lot more animals than what you see pictured here so click through to our website and fill out an adoption form to get started: acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt. Give these cats and dogs something to be thankful for this holiday season! Enjoy your Black Friday shopping and stay safe! We'll see you tomorrow," the post says.

Here's the post: