Mayor-President-elect Boulet names transition team leaders

Lafayette's next Mayor-President has announced the leaders of her transition team.

The six people named Wednesday - just four days after Monique Blanco Boulet was elected - are described as "Transition Co-Chairs."

They are:



"Each co-chair brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, ensuring a smooth and effective transition for Lafayette. Their diverse backgrounds in business, finance, government and human services, as well as their proven track records as leaders who put our community first, make them integral members of the Geaux MBB Transition Team," a release from Blanco Boulet's office states.

"I am thrilled to have these accomplished individuals by my side as we work together to build a stronger, more vibrant Lafayette," said Boulet. "Their leadership, dedication, and passion for our community will be instrumental in shaping the future of our city."

The release also offers residents a chance to participate.

"The Geaux MBB Transition Team is committed to an inclusive and transparent process as Lafayette undergoes this period of change. The co-chairs will work collaboratively to engage with various stakeholders, gather input from the community, and ensure a seamless transition into the new administration.Transition team member announcements are forthcoming. Citizens can submit their suggestions, resumes, letters of interest, and other credentials on the transition website to offer their service to the transition team and the new administration. Anyone interested in contributing to the transition’s effectiveness should visit MayorPresidentBoulet.com."