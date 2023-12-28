Mayor-President Elect announces CFO, CIO, other key appointments

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mayor-President Elect Monique Boulet announced Thursday the appointment of key individuals to the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

“I’m excited about the team we’re assembling at LCG,” Boulet said. “The variety and depth of experience each appointee brings to the table is crucial for effective governance that will benefit every resident we serve.”

Karen Fontenot, Chief Financial Officer

Karen is a Kaplan native and a graduate of Kaplan High School. She is a 2005 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting. She has been a licensed CPA since January 2011. Karen worked for 13+ years in public accounting where she specialized in consulting and audits of local governments. She has served as the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Broussard since January 2019.

Matthew Duhon, Chief Innovation Officer

Matthew Duhon a seasoned leader with over 10 years of experience overseeing intricate IT environments. Matthew holds multiple degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University at Shreveport. In his various roles at Ochsner Lafayette General, Matthew oversaw the implementation of new departmental processes, led major clinical projects, managed multi-million dollar budgets and supported innovative technology initiatives. He has served as the Director of Patient Navigation, Access to Care for Ochsner Lafayette General since January 2022.

Robert Yancy LeGrande, Office of the Mayor-President

Robert Yancy LeGrande will serve within the Office of the Mayor-President, advising Boulet on issues related to policy and special projects. Yancy earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a concentration in Empirical Analysis from Louisiana State University. He has since worked for the Louisiana Department of Economic Development.

In addition to these appointments, Boulet announced the retention of several key personnel within Lafayette Consolidated Government:

Jeffrey Stewart will continue to serve as the Director of Lafayette Utilities System.

Warren Abadie will retain his position as the Director of the Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department.

Dave Domingue will remain in his role as the Director of International Trade and Development.

Brian Smith will continue his service as the Director of the Drainage Department.

The Inauguration Ceremony for Mayor-President Elect Monique Boulet, the Lafayette City Council and the Lafayette Parish Council is scheduled to take place on Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to join in person or tune in to the live broadcast on Acadiana Open Channel and YouTube.

