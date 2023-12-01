Man shot and robbed on Frontage Road; police looking for witnesses or video

Lafayette Police are looking for anyone who might have seen a shooting incident that happened Thursday evening on Northeast Frontage Road - or whose surveillance cameras may have caught anything.

Police say a man was walking in the 2000 block of Northeast Frontage Road at around 8 p.m. when another man passed him, walking on the other side of the road. The suspect confronted him, pulled a gun and shot him in the leg, police say.

The suspect then went to the victim, who was laying on the ground, and took his cell phone. The suspect then ran away, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be listed in stable condition.

Police are now looking for anyone who might have seen what happened, or any nearby surveillance cameras that might have captured the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, officers ask that they contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.