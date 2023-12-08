LUS Fiber’s Santa Hotline is open

LAFAYETTE, La. – The LUS Fiber Santa Hotline is now open. LUS Fiber announced that its hotline is available for the second year in a row, giving children and parents the opportunity to leave a message for Santa Claus during the Christmas season.

“When we launched our Santa Hotline last year, it was an even bigger success than we had imagined – and we are thrilled to offer it again this year so that LUS Fiber can help families celebrate the magic of the holiday season,” said Ryan Meche, P.E., LUS Fiber Director.

When children call 337-534-GIFT (337-534-4438), they hear a message from Santa Claus and can leave a message for him sharing what they’d like for Christmas. They also have the option to leave a message for Santa’s reindeer. Parents have the opportunity to help Santa with his naughty and nice list, sharing how their children behaved throughout the year.

The LUS Fiber Santa Hotline is open now through December 31.

