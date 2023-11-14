LPSS to conduct complete system shutdown

According to LPSS, the Lafayette Parish School System will conduct a complete system shutdown on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This closure is necessitated by the need to relocate the district’s computer servers.

Shutdown dates and times:

● Tuesday, November 21, 2023

● Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Closure of Offices and Campuses:

● All district offices and campuses will be closed during this time, and employees will not be reporting to work.

Impact to Online Services:

● Throughout the system shutdown, there will be no access to online services. This includes the temporary unavailability of the district’s website, associated platforms, and phone service.

The district offices will maintain normal operating hours on Monday, November 20, 2023. In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, district offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, 2023.

"Members of the community are asked to plan accordingly for the temporary disruption of services," said a spokesperson with LPSS. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of stakeholders during this transitional period. The district remains committed to providing optimal educational services to its community."

