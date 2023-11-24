LPSO offers tips for holiday shoppers

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has some tips for holiday shopping.
"Crime prevention goes beyond the concepts of home security and personal safety to include the engagement of the whole community by ensuring public safety," the LPSO says. "Crime prevention has been defined by the Crime Prevention Coalition of America as: “… A pattern of attitudes and behaviors directed both at reducing the threat of crime, and enhancing the sense of safety and security to positively influence the quality in our society and to help develop environments where crime cannot flourish.”
With that in mind, the LPSO offers these tips for shopping safely:
- Lock packages in the trunk.
- Don’t overload yourself with packages.
- If you must shop in the evening, shop with a friend.
- Park in well-lit areas as close as possible to the store entrances. Be particularly aware of persons in the parking lot, especially near your car.
- Lock your car and make sure the windows are closed.
- Carry only the charge cards you will need. Don’t carry or flash large sums of cash.
- Carry your purse next to your body with purse flap against you. Men should carry their wallet in front pockets.
- Be aware of your surroundings and people around you. Don’t allow your attention to become distracted from your purse or packages.
- Teach children to go to a store clerk or security guard and ask for help if they become separated from you in a store or shopping mall.
- Don’t hesitate to notify store security if you see suspicious activity.
- If you have to wait for a ride, wait in a busy, well-lit place.
- If you are a victim of a crime, report it immediately to the police.