Local hockey team delivers stuffed animals to pediatric unit

LAFAYETTE, La. — On December 13, patients, families and team members at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital were visited by the local Louisiana Drillers hockey team.

Sarah Vincent, a spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said, "The visit brought about Christmas cheer to our Pediatric unit and helped bring smiles to our patients’ faces."

According to Vincent, the athletes delivered stuffed animals that they had collected during the Teddy Bear Toss at their game this past weekend.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Louisiana Drillers bring plush toys to Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.

