Little Blessings to host Annual Trunk or Treat Family Fun Day

BROUSSARD, La. — This year, the Little Blessings Childcare & Preschool's Broussard location, situated at 901 E. Main Street, will host the Annual Trunk or Treat Family Fun Day on Saturday, October 28, from 11 am to 3 pm.

"This is a safe event for kids to come and trick-or-treat at," says Madeline Territo, Little Blessings Childcare and Preschool Marketing Director. "And we've partnered with two local non-profits in order to give to the whole community, not just our families."

Little Blessings will be in partnership with The RescYou Group and CASA of SOLA for Children. The RescYou Group provides financial assistance for end-of-life expenses and emotional support to families who have experienced the loss of a child between the ages of one and seventeen. CASA of SOLA are court-appointed special advocates for children who have been abused or neglected and are going through the court system.

Nathaniel Moore, Little Blessings Childcare and Preschool CEO, states, "I think it's important for us to collaborate as small businesses in the community." He adds, "Also a way for other people and other families to get to know others in the community, to share around a good time, and a good safe time."

The Trunk or Treat Family Fun Day event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, food, face painters, fun jumps and, of course, trunks for children to trick-or-treat from.