LCG establishes drop-off site for holiday light disposal

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish residents are urged to recycle their holiday lights instead of throwing them away. This year, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has set up a drop-off site, located at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, where residents can dispose of their old lights in a large, blue dumpster.

This service will be available until the first week of January, according to LCG officials.

LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said this is the only way to recycle holiday lights. She asks residents not to dispose of them in their residential garbage or recycling carts.

“Light strands contain materials that cannot be disposed of in residential carts," says Foret. "Light and string components require a specific and different recycling facility.”

By recycling holiday lights, residents are not only helping the environment, but also preventing these lights from spending years decomposing in a landfill.

Residents can drop off lights in the large, blue dumpster in the parking lot of the Robicheaux Recreation Center, located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road, through the first week of January.