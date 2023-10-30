LCG announced Paper Shredding Day for residents of Lafayette Parish

Residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish have an opportunity to safely destroy personal and confidential paper documents at no charge. Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Environmental Quality and Keep Lafayette Beautiful are hosting Paper Shredding Day. The event is designed to promote recycling and protect against identify theft.

Only documents containing personal and sensitive information will be accepted. Documents from businesses will not be accepted.

Paper Shredding Day is on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Robicheaux Recreation Center from 9 a.m.-noon.The address is 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

Event Details:

Open only to residents of the city of Lafayette and residents of unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. No businesses allowed.

Papers can be stapled but must be free of binders and clips.

The limit per household is three kitchen-sized garbage bags.

Magazines, newspapers, books, and other recyclables are not accepted.