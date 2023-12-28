Lafayette residents can dispose of Christmas trees for composting

As the holiday season comes to an end, many residents in Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are wondering what to do with their Christmas trees. In an effort to promote sustainability and reduce waste, residents can dispose of their trees for composting.

Residents can place their Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their regular garbage and recycling pick up days. The trees will then be taken to the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, where they will be turned into nutrient-rich compost, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

In order for trees to be accepted for composting, they must be clear of all ornaments, decorations, lights, and stands. This ensures that the trees can be properly processed and turned into compost without any contamination.

For those who prefer to drop off their trees, the Dean Domingues Compost Facility will accept trees free of charge. Residents are asked to provide an ID that shows they live in the city of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/curbside-services/composting for hours of operations.

The facility will be closed on Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, due to the New Year’s holiday.

