Lafayette Police on scene of major vehicle crash involving pedestrian

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Sergeant Matthew Benoit.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in the 1700 block of Cameron Street.

Authorities say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing, reports Sgt. Benoit.

The 1700 block of Cameron Street is closed to traffic at this time. Police are advising motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.