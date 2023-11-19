Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police on scene of major vehicle crash involving pedestrian

MGN_1280x960_20214B00-XFPCL.jpg
MGN Online
Pedestrian crash
MGN_1280x960_20214B00-XFPCL.jpg
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 21:16:49-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Sergeant Matthew Benoit.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in the 1700 block of Cameron Street.

Authorities say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing, reports Sgt. Benoit.

The 1700 block of Cameron Street is closed to traffic at this time. Police are advising motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.